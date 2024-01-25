Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Shares Down 7.7%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 498,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 539,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

