Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Amgen Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.62 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $305.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $312.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Amgen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

