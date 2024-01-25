Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Commercial Metals Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

CMC stock opened at $51.81 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,477,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,834,000 after acquiring an additional 527,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,450,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,159,000 after acquiring an additional 487,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,645,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,500 shares of company stock worth $10,183,360 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

