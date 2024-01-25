Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Scotiabank boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.06 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAE. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Trading Down 0.9 %

CAE opened at $20.28 on Thursday. CAE has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of CAE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CAE by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 11.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 8.3% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CAE by 8.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CAE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.