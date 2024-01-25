Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Boosted by Zacks Research

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GT. HSBC began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after buying an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after buying an additional 437,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,213,000 after buying an additional 431,192 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,650,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,052,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after buying an additional 260,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.