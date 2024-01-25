Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Boosted by Zacks Research

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $463.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.89 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 21.11%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $129.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.30. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $303.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.03.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

