Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at CIBC

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QBR.B. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$38.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.97.

Quebecor Stock Performance

About Quebecor

Shares of TSE:QBR.B traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 673,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.77. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$27.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81.



Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

