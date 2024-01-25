QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,050 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.10% of QuidelOrtho worth $53,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth $44,749,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 619,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 340,345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2,247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 331,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 317,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth $34,321,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,944,000 after purchasing an additional 292,189 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 368.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $98.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.