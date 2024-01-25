QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on QNST. B. Riley raised shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

QNST stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $704.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.72 million. Research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,961.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at $741,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $92,456.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,961.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,010 shares of company stock valued at $996,822. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

