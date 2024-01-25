Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.51 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $47.51 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002765 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000551 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00023298 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006258 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

