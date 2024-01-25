Raymond James Boosts CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $103.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Shares of CBRE opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after buying an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,521 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,416,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

