Raymond James Raises Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $180.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $157.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.09. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $159.60.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $5,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

