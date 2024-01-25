Raymond James Raises Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target to $51.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.75.

Banner Price Performance

Banner Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $49.90 on Monday. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $86,701.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,316.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 703,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 397,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,165,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,656,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Banner by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 752,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,858,000 after purchasing an additional 182,905 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 950.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 167,240 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

