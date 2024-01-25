Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chicago Rivet & Machine (CVR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN: CVR):

1/25/2024 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/13/2024 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/7/2024 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/1/2024 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/26/2023 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/2/2023 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/26/2023 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.09.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

