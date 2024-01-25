ReddCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.93 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 77.4% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $206.63 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00163125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014386 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002438 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

