Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 801,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,330,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Redfin Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $969.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 957.88%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $125,721.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,923 shares in the company, valued at $338,018.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $125,721.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,018.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,714 shares of company stock valued at $583,075 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,977,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after buying an additional 192,162 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 369,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Redfin by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 109,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Redfin by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Redfin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

