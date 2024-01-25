Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 121.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,318 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America accounts for about 0.5% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $17,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. UBS Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

Shares of RGA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.52. 122,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.87. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

