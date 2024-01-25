Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.39.

IAG stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,739 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in IAMGOLD by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,717,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 219,722 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

