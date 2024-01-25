ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ResMed by 13.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 11.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $171.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ResMed

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.