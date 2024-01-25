ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at UBS Group

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $175.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

ResMed stock traded up $14.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.74 and a 200 day moving average of $166.43. ResMed has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

