ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $171.78, but opened at $189.56. ResMed shares last traded at $183.68, with a volume of 444,481 shares.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.43.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

