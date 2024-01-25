Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, an increase of 93,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Resolute Mining Price Performance

Resolute Mining stock remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

