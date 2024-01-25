Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, an increase of 93,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Resolute Mining Price Performance
Resolute Mining stock remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.35.
About Resolute Mining
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Resolute Mining
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- What are fintech companies?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.