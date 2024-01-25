Reviewing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) & Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) and Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gray Television and Fuji Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television 3.41% 5.78% 1.09% Fuji Media N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gray Television and Fuji Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television $3.68 billion 0.24 $455.00 million $0.73 12.67 Fuji Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Gray Television has higher revenue and earnings than Fuji Media.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gray Television and Fuji Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television 1 1 3 0 2.40 Fuji Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gray Television presently has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 36.22%. Given Gray Television’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gray Television is more favorable than Fuji Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Gray Television shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Gray Television shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gray Television beats Fuji Media on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, the company offers video program production services. It owns and operates television stations and digital assets that serve television markets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities. The Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts segment develops, leases, and manages office buildings; operates commercial facilities and restaurants; sells and leases apartments; and operates hotels and marine leisure facilities. The Other segment engages in IT system architecture and human resources, and overseas business development activities; the provision of market research services on media and lifestyles; and cultivation of new businesses. The company was formerly known as Fuji Television Network, Inc. Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

