Reviewing Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) & Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST)

Sandstorm Gold and Austin Gold are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sandstorm Gold and Austin Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 1 3 0 2.75 Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus target price of $11.87, suggesting a potential upside of 154.48%. Austin Gold has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 376.19%. Given Austin Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 8.71% 1.05% 0.78% Austin Gold N/A -21.92% -21.70%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Austin Gold has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Austin Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Austin Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $97.82 million 14.20 $78.36 million $0.05 93.30 Austin Gold N/A N/A -$1.07 million ($0.22) -2.86

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Austin Gold. Austin Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Austin Gold on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. The company has a portfolio of 250 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

