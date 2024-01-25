Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $28.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $26.91 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.38 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

