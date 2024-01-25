RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.50 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Marie Josee Lamothe acquired 2,175 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$39,913.21. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

REI.UN opened at C$18.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$16.32 and a 1-year high of C$23.59.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

