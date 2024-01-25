Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.42% from the stock’s current price.

RIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.13. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650,630 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,848 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,397,000 after acquiring an additional 277,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,102,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

