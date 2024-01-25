Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650,630 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,848 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,397,000 after acquiring an additional 277,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 159.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,102,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,679,000 after buying an additional 1,908,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

