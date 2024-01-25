RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,678 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Orrstown Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORRF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

