RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.86. 129,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,049. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.12. RLI has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $149.65.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in RLI by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

RLI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.