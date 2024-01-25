RLI (NYSE:RLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RLI Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of RLI traded down $6.43 on Thursday, reaching $139.08. 104,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,528. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.12. RLI has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 66.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in RLI by 52.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

