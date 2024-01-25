Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Robert Half by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Robert Half by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Robert Half Price Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.31. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

