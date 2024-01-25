Robert W. Baird Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.99. 5,532,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,335. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

