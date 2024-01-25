Robert W. Baird Increases Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $106.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on APH. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

NYSE APH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.81. 4,137,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,738. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $103.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after purchasing an additional 691,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,283,360,000 after acquiring an additional 653,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

