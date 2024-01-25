Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $138.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHH. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.30.

CHH opened at $118.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.84 and a 200-day moving average of $119.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $109.19 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $24,000,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,848,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

