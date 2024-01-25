Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.36 Billion (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $4.07 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,431.63 or 0.06099225 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 560,822 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, "Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/."

