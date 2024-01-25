Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $73.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,736,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,739,000 after purchasing an additional 396,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,818,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,131,000 after purchasing an additional 57,774 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,148,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,007,000 after buying an additional 505,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,260,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,370,000 after buying an additional 645,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCI opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 99.32%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

