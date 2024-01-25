Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $73.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rogers Communications
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rogers Communications Price Performance
NYSE RCI opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 99.32%.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.