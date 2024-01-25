Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $115.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of STX opened at $89.17 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,189,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

