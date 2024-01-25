Roth Mkm Lowers Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) to Neutral

Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Roth Mkm currently has $66.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $98.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $51.49 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

