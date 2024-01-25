Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $297.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $297.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $21.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.04. The company had a trading volume of 98,658,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,537,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.67. The stock has a market cap of $591.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

