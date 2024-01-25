Royal Bank of Canada Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $200.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $179.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.85.

IBM traded up $22.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.86. 16,784,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.59.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

