RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 141,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 21.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 180,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 15.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 67.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

