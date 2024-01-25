RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $592,832.68

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $40,153.55 or 1.00770819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $128.64 million and approximately $592,832.68 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,835.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00163541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.74 or 0.00591622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00056387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.00390031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00171761 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000631 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,204 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,203.58953873 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 40,016.24512592 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $791,146.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

