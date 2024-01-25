RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,352,143. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.42.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

