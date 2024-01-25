SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $34,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,555.62.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,496.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,376.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,141.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,289.69 and a 12-month high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

