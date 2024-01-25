SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $500.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $513.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.44.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

