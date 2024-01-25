SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $250,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KJAN stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

