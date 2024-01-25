SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 122,735 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,273,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $108.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average of $121.77. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.66.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

