SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,518 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,992 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HP by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 353,006 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HP by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 330,133 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,229,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

