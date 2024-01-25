SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 680 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $685.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.